Cryptocurrency market capitalisation little changed over the past 24 hours, losing 0.4% to $2.27 trillion. This can hardly be called a move for such a volatile crypto market.

The cryptocurrency fear and greed index lost 11 points, dropping to 34, returning to fear territory. However, this comeback should be attributed more to the failure to develop growth rather than the price fall.

However, we must admit that the currencies are not catching up with the optimism of the stock indices, and there is no sign of a Christmas rally.

Bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term stalled on Wednesday at the $50K area and is trading again at $48.3K on Thursday morning. Ether was once again below $4K, another sign that too many traders are looking to lock in profits on the eve of a very successful year for cryptocurrencies. The relative share of Ether and Bitcoin has been falling over the past couple of days.

The divergence between the equity market and the leading cryptocurrencies may be nothing more than a temporary phenomenon and a tactical shake-up of fund portfolios and large investors. However, it is still prudent for crypto investors to remain wary of near-term dynamics.

The prolonged consolidation of significant cryptocurrencies creates a bad sentiment about the entire sector., Bitcoin’s sharp sell-off in early December clarifies that solid moves in the flagship cryptocurrencies are provoking altcoins Altcoins Altcoins can be defined simply as any cryptocurrency that isn’t Bitcoin. Originally, Bitcoin was the first and only cryptocurrency, though this number has expanded to now include countless cryptos launched. Unlike Bitcoin, many altcoins have met varying levels of success, with the vast majority effectively ceasing to exist as tradable entities. Several however, have risen to rival Bitcoin itself.The most common altcoins include Ether, XRP, Stellar, Monero, Ada, and Dash, among others and are seen as major players in the crypto space.At the time of writing, there are over 5,000 altcoins in existence, with this number oscillating all the time. The two most paramount altcoins presently are Ethereum and Ripple and have developed into mainstays in the industry.In terms of structure, altcoins may differ from the Bitcoin network in any number of ways. This is often the primary reason for the existence of altcoins themselves.Altcoins ExplainedSince its launch, Bitcoin has been innovative and massively influential, however it does possess some issues that developers are still trying to fix with their own products. This was the primary impetus for the launch of several different altcoins. Over time, there have been altcoins developed that foster faster transactions, are less volatile, or are more private than Bitcoin.Altcoins also boast different economic models and their methods of distribution. Furthermore, their programming languages can be different, supporting the development of different kinds of applications. While many altcoins have been built with new technology and have sizable potential to change the world, many of them have been created as methods of grabbing quick cash, or even as memes.Still, some of the joke altcoins have still managed to gather a significant number of users and followers. The most prominent example of this trend is DogeCoin, a cryptocurrency inspired by the Doge meme. Altcoins can be defined simply as any cryptocurrency that isn’t Bitcoin. Originally, Bitcoin was the first and only cryptocurrency, though this number has expanded to now include countless cryptos launched. Unlike Bitcoin, many altcoins have met varying levels of success, with the vast majority effectively ceasing to exist as tradable entities. Several however, have risen to rival Bitcoin itself.The most common altcoins include Ether, XRP, Stellar, Monero, Ada, and Dash, among others and are seen as major players in the crypto space.At the time of writing, there are over 5,000 altcoins in existence, with this number oscillating all the time. The two most paramount altcoins presently are Ethereum and Ripple and have developed into mainstays in the industry.In terms of structure, altcoins may differ from the Bitcoin network in any number of ways. This is often the primary reason for the existence of altcoins themselves.Altcoins ExplainedSince its launch, Bitcoin has been innovative and massively influential, however it does possess some issues that developers are still trying to fix with their own products. This was the primary impetus for the launch of several different altcoins. Over time, there have been altcoins developed that foster faster transactions, are less volatile, or are more private than Bitcoin.Altcoins also boast different economic models and their methods of distribution. Furthermore, their programming languages can be different, supporting the development of different kinds of applications. While many altcoins have been built with new technology and have sizable potential to change the world, many of them have been created as methods of grabbing quick cash, or even as memes.Still, some of the joke altcoins have still managed to gather a significant number of users and followers. The most prominent example of this trend is DogeCoin, a cryptocurrency inspired by the Doge meme. Read this Term into even greater amplitude.

This article was written by FxPro’s Senior Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich.