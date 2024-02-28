Not just a few hours ago, the price of bitcoin broke above the natural resistance at $60,000 for the first time since November. Now the price as reached up to $64,000. Sellers have leaned against that level and are currently pushing price down to $61,572. Whoops and now down to $58,800. Nevertheless for the day, the price is still up (and has bounced to $60,500).

Drilling to the 5-minutes chart below, the price race to the downside has broken below the 100-bar moving average and tested the 200-bar moving average at $58,807. The price bounced off of that 200-bar moving average (miraculously).