Bitcoin is up about 1% in early trade today at $59,500. That's just normal volatility for crypto but there could also be a premium in it with Elon Musk set to interview Donald Trump any time now. The conversation could shift to crypto and some could be trying to front-run that momentum.

In any case, the talk appears to be bogged down in technical difficulties as it was supposed to start at the top of the hour but hasn't yet.