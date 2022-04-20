Bitcoin stalls at the 38.2% retracement

On Monday, the price of bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term moved above its 100 and 200 hour moving averages. The question at the time was "can the price stay above those moving averages and pushed toward other upside targets" (see post from Monday here).

In my post on Monday, I said:

"If the price [of Bitcoin can stay above the 100 hour moving average], and rotate back above the 200 hour moving average with more momentum, we could see a rotation back toward the swing high from April 13 at $41,557. Above that is the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March 28 high which cuts across at $42,247.51."

The price of bitcoin did move back above the 200 hour moving average. Although the momentum was the first limited during trading yesterday, the price ultimately pushed higher into the close. At the close, the price was testing the swing high at $41557.

In trading today, the price momentum continued its run to the upside reaching a swing high price for the day at $42,220. That was just short (within $25) of the 38.2% target at $42,247.51.

Sellers leaned against the resistance target at the 38.2%, and pushed the price back to the downside. The $41,505 level was rebroken to the downside. The current price is trading at $41,217.47.

What next?

The 100 and 200 hour moving averages are near converged now between $40,487 and $40,568. A move below those levels would tilt the bias back to the downside.

Conversely, if those moving averages are tested and support holds, and/or the price moves back above the $41,557 level, it would open the door for another run toward the 38.2% retracement at $42,247.51.