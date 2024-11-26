The price of Bitcoin surged sharply following President-elect Trump's victory, climbing from $66,798 on November 4 to $99,800 by Friday. However, over the weekend, the price corrected lower, and this downward momentum continued into Monday and today. The decline has pushed Bitcoin below its 100-hour and 200-hour moving averages, currently at $97,073 and $95,676, respectively. For buyers to regain control in the short term, a decisive move back above these levels is necessary from a technical perspective.

On the downside, Bitcoin has broken below a key swing area between $93,035 and $93,483, reaching another swing area between $91,124 and $91,909. Today’s low of $91,412 fell within this second swing area, offering buyers a glimmer of hope for a potential bottom. If the price holds this level, reclaiming $93,483 would be the first bullish step, followed by a break above the 200-hour moving average at $95,676 and the 100-hour moving average at $97,072. Without such a move, the market remains in a battle between resistance above and support below.

Should the price break below the $91,124 level, bearish momentum could accelerate, with traders likely targeting the 38.2% retracement of the November 4 rally at $87,193. Despite Bitcoin’s rocket-like rise, sharp corrections are typical and do not necessarily signal a bearish shift. A retracement to $87,193 would still be considered a standard corrective move within the broader uptrend.