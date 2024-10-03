A TV documentary maker has said he has found Satoshi Nakamoto's identity, which is the fake name used by the creator of Bitcoin.
The name will be revealed in a new HBO documentary, set to air Wednesday October 9 at 9 p.m. US Eastern time
Politico with the heads up, adding:
- Intriguingly, as the date for the airing of the documentary has drawn near, a number of high-value wallets from the “Satoshi era” have become active for the first time since 2009. According to Bitcoin Magazine, around 250 bitcoins — worth approximately $15 million at Thursday's bitcoin rate of $60,754 to the dollar — were drained from wallets in the past two weeks. While the coins are not officially linked to wallets used by Satoshi Nakamoto, they have been dormant since the earliest days of Bitcoin, when the cryptocurrency was worth almost nothing. The wallets’ creators would certainly have been Satoshi’s earliest collaborators.