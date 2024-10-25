A report in the WSJ could cool the crypto market.
- DOJ and Treasury investigating Tether over potential sanctions violations and illicit activity
- Manhattan US attorneys leading criminal probe into possible links to drugs, terrorism, hacking
- Treasury mulling sanctions against world's most traded crypto ($190B daily volume)
- Comes as Tether steps up compliance, recently froze 1,850 wallets worth $114M
- Investigation examining if stablecoin used to evade sanctions by Hamas, Russian arms dealers
- Tether strongly denies allegations, says working with law enforcement
- Cantor Fitzgerald manages $80B+ of Tether's Treasury holdings
- Follows $4.3B Binance settlement and previous $61M regulatory fine
Bitcoin is down 2.5% to $66,450 today and is under pressure on this report as it's a sign that the whole ecosystem is under threat.