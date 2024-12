Bitcoin is struggling again in a poor sign for risk trades.

It's back through $100,000 in a quick move down from $102,500 in the past hour or so. The level to watch now is the Asian low of $98,677. There was a solid bounce from there earlier but if it breaks ewe could see a drop to $96,000.

Bitcoin 10 mins

In the bigger picture, this isn't a good sign for risk assets (at all).