There were certainly signs of excess in this market and now bitcoin is signalling worries. Bitcoin hit $108.3K yesterday but has traced out a three-candle reversal now.

It's down $4700 today or 4.4% and is now lower on the week.

Bitcoin daily

My question: What happens if bitcoin breaks $100K again?

Also, I tend to think we will see selling early in January as would-be sellers are likely to delay selling to delay capital gains taxes by a year.