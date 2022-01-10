The September is low was $39,569 and we could see more stops on a break of that level.

I highlighted the potential head-and-shoulders and risk of an ugly breakdown earlier. Here's an updated chart:

Anyone heard from El Salvador President Nayid Bukele lately? The country started buying in September of last year, so every purchase is now underwater.

They're planning a bitcoin bond.

Elsewhere, ethereum is through $3000. I get the sense the tide is going out on NFTs as questions on OpeaSea and what's really decentralized and what you own go mainstream. Do you have a token of the image, or of a URL?

There's nearly no support until $2650.