bitcoin 10 mins

Bitcoin has seen some bids early in US trading in the past two days, likely frontrunning ETF flows. The bulls tried that move again today and boosted it to a session high at $91,800 but despite edging above the Asian highs, there was no follow through.

Instead, a heavy round of profit taking has hit, dragging it down to $88,050, which matches yesterday's low. Watch for stops on a break of $88,000.