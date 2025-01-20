TradeCompass for January 20, 2025: Bitcoin Futures Analysis

Bitcoin futures (BTC) are currently trading at $101,925. Today’s key thresholds for determining market sentiment are:

Bullish Above : $103,260 – Signaling upside momentum if the price moves above Friday’s Value Area High .

: – Signaling upside momentum if the price moves above . Bearish Below: $101,215 – Indicating bearish sentiment if the price drops below today’s developing VWAP.

Bullish Key Levels for Bitcoin Futures Today

$104,100 A key resistance level just below Friday’s VWAP.

A potential partial profit-taking zone. $105,240 Located just below Friday’s POC, acting as a secondary bullish target. $106,495 Positioned just under the Value Area High of January 17th.

Bearish Key Levels for Bitcoin Futures Today

$100,945 A quick profit target, near the bearish threshold, aligning with the Value Area High of January 16th. $100,360 Positioned just above the January 15th Value Area High, offering another bearish milestone. $99,710 Just above the January 16th POC, marking a more significant downside level. $99,300 A critical target near the Value Area Low of January 16th and the January 15th VWAP. $96,600 For adventurous traders, this is a longer-term bearish target, situated just above the January 14th VWAP.

Key Notes for Today’s Bitcoin Futures Trading

1. Partial Profit-Taking

One of the core principles of the TradeCompass is to take partial profits at multiple key levels. This ensures gains are locked in incrementally, reducing the reliance on a single large move, which is less frequent.

2. Stop-Loss Adjustment

Once the first profit target is reached, consider moving your stop-loss to breakeven. This approach protects your capital while leaving room for further upside or downside exploration.

3. Context for Today's Range

Bitcoin futures today show a tight clustering of bearish targets, reflecting the shorter price distances between key levels. This highlights the importance of adapting strategies to daily volatility and average range expectations.

Summary for Bitcoin Futures Today, According to Our TradeCompass

Bullish Above : $103,260 – Targeting $104,100 , $105,240 , and $106,495 .

: – Targeting , , and . Bearish Below : $101,215 – Targeting $100,945 , $100,360 , $99,710 , $99,300 , and $96,600 .

: – Targeting , , , , and . Utilize partial profit-taking and move stop-losses to breakeven after the first target is reached.

Conclusion

Bitcoin futures are currently trading between key bullish and bearish thresholds. Traders should monitor price movements around $103,260 and $101,215 to determine market direction. This Bitcoin futures analysis underscores the importance of managing trades dynamically, taking partial profits, and protecting positions.

Trade wisely with the TradeCompass and at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.