TradeCompass: Bitcoin Futures Analysis Today – 13 January 2025

Financial Instrument: Bitcoin Futures

Price at the Time of Analysis: 94615

Key Levels and Trade Scenarios for Bitcoin Futures Today

Bullish Above: 96000

Why Bullish Above:

If Bitcoin futures cross above 96000, it would indicate price trading above today’s developing Value Area High (VAH) and surpassing the VWAPs of the past four trading days. This move would signal strong buying momentum in Bitcoin futures analysis today .

Bullish Profit Targets for Bitcoin Futures:

96300 – Just below the VAH of January 8, an important resistance level. 97000 – A significant psychological round number for Bitcoin futures traders. 98150 – Just under the Point of Control (PoC) from January 2, a key level attracting high trading volume. 99000 – The VWAP of January 7, where institutional activity is expected to increase.

Bearish Below: 93800

Why Bearish Below:

If Bitcoin futures drop below 93800, the price would break beneath yesterday’s Value Area Low (VAL), signaling increased selling pressure.

Bearish Profit Targets for Bitcoin Futures:

92700 – Near the PoC of January 9, a logical partial profit zone for shorts. 92000 – Just above the VAL of January 9, a key level for Bitcoin futures traders today. 90000 – A major psychological level and potential runner target for bearish traders.

Educational Insights for Bitcoin Futures Traders

VWAP and Bitcoin Futures Analysis Today

The Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is essential for analyzing Bitcoin futures.

How to Use VWAP in Bitcoin Futures Today: Identify dynamic support and resistance levels. Assess institutional buying or selling activity. Confirm bullish or bearish bias in Bitcoin futures analysis today .



Value Area and Key Levels in Bitcoin Futures Today

Value Area High (VAH) and Low (VAL):

These levels represent zones where 70% of trading volume occurs. In Bitcoin futures today , they act as pivotal support and resistance points. Bullish Strategy: Buy near the developing VAL and target the VAH. Bearish Strategy: Sell near the developing VAH and target the VAL or other key levels. Use these strategies with Delta analysis to anticipate market sentiment shifts.

Disclaimer

This analysis of Bitcoin futures today is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading in Bitcoin futures carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Use this analysis as a guide, not a guarantee, and always trade at your own risk.

This analysis provides a "map" for navigating Bitcoin futures today. Use the bullish and bearish thresholds to understand market sentiment and adjust your trading strategy accordingly, considering partial profit-taking to balance risk and reward.