BTC 10 mins

Bitcoin cut through $60,000 in US trade and then exploded higher to $63,933 before a harsh reminder of two-way volatility in an air-pocket down to $58,798.

But it didn't take the dip buyers long as FOMO bids returned after three declines were unable to break the earlier lows. With Asia arriving, the bids are strengthening and bitcoin is up to $62,000, a 2.4% rise.

The all-time high in 2021 was $68,999.