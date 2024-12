$100,000 is a major signpost for bitcoin and we're seeing some profit taking now as hodlers look for ETF buying as exit liquidity.

bitcoin 5 mins

The broader risk mood is also stumbling slightly, though it's hardly a notable move. I'm keeping a close eye on rising Treasury yields, particularly at the front end. That could drag sentiment lower.

As for bitcoin, $100,000 is now support and I imagine there will be large bids there and just below.