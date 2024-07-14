Trump is seeking votes from the crypto community, I posted on his efforts here:

Political violence is back on the menu in the US. First was the January 6 insurrection which resulted in the injuries and deaths of a number of law enforcement officers, and then this weekend past an assassination attempt on Trump which resulted in the death of a man at Trump's rally:

The political upshot of the weekend is that it has lifted the chance of Trump winning the presidential election. Trump was already well-placed given the cognitive decline evident in his challenger, US President Biden.

Bitcoin liking the prospect of having a Trump White House. Technical analysts might like to weigh in on this. BTC has some work to do getting back up to USD72K IMO: