Trump is seeking votes from the crypto community, I posted on his efforts here:
Political violence is back on the menu in the US. First was the January 6 insurrection which resulted in the injuries and deaths of a number of law enforcement officers, and then this weekend past an assassination attempt on Trump which resulted in the death of a man at Trump's rally:
- Former Pres. Trump rushed off stage after apparent shots fired
- Statement from Former Pres. Trump after assassination attempt
The political upshot of the weekend is that it has lifted the chance of Trump winning the presidential election. Trump was already well-placed given the cognitive decline evident in his challenger, US President Biden.
Bitcoin liking the prospect of having a Trump White House. Technical analysts might like to weigh in on this. BTC has some work to do getting back up to USD72K IMO: