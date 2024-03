It's a happy Monday for bitcoin bulls as the crypto party has resumed to push it $3700 higher to $72,140.

It was a bit of a rocky road getting through the $69,000/$70,000 level but that's a big one as it clears the all-time high. It's smooth sailing and clear skies above.

BItcoin daily

Ethereum has also cracked $4000 for the first time since 2021 despite some weekend news suggesting that an ETH ETF won't be coming in May.