I posted earlier on the slip for BTC/USD, posting a zoomed-in chart to demonstrate the drop.

Zooming out though, on an hourly chart, it looks vulnerable to further falls.

I've noted 'support' lines on the chart, ar are they? Looks precarious to me really.

Technical analysts, what say you?

As for news, the only snippet I've seen fresh is that the CEO of Coinbase says he's heard chatter about the place that the US SEC would like to ban cryptocurrency staking. Says he hopes that's not the case as it would be a terrible path for the US if it happens.

