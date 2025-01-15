Him

Just two days ago, the price of bitcoin was moving sharply to the downside. The price fell below the $90,000 level reaching a low of $89,164, but just as fast, the price rotated back to the upside closing at $94,505.

Yesterday the price continue to move higher closing the day at $96,523 and today the momentum has continued with the current price trading back above the $100,000 level at $100,335. That's a greater than 10% increase in less than two days.

Looking at the daily chart, the price is testing a top side trendline near session highs. Break above and the $102,760 to $103,647 swing area will be the next target area. The all-time high price is at $108,364.