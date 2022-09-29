The price of bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term has moved back down below the $19,000 level. Currently trades at $18,983..

Bitcoin stay below the topside trendline and 100 day MA

Looking at the daily chart, the rally early this week to the price back toward a downward sloping trendline going all the way back to December 2021 (see red numbered circles), but the rally stalled ahead of that level. The price also remains below its 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart above). The trend line currently comes in at around $20,300 and moving lower. The 100 day moving averages at $21,201.44. It would take moves above those levels to give the buyers some comfort. Absent that than the sellers remain in control.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price of the digital currency has moved back below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines in the chart below). The 100 hour moving average is at $19,260. The 200 hour moving average is at $19,151. Stay below those levels keeps the bias to the downside in the short term.

Focusing on the hourly chart, the price has been trading up and down since mid-September. The up and down price action has seen the 100 and 200 hour moving averages flatten, with the moving averages converging, and going sideways.

That dynamic is indicative of a non-trending market.

Non-trending markets transition to trending markets. The question is which way will the market break?

With the technicals now leaning more toward the negative below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages (and the trendline and 100 day moving average holding resistance on the daily chart), the bias is to the downside.

However, moving back above those hourly moving averages would reverse that short-term bias. Risk for sellers are those moving averages.

If the sellers are to take more control, the price would need to get below the September swing low $18,153. Below that, and swing low from July (and the low going back to November 2020) at $17,592 would be the next key target to get to and through.

Bitcoin on the hourly chart has been trading up and down