The price of bitcoin is now trading above $73,000. The high price just reached $73,099 which is the highest level going back to March 14. The all-time record intraday high price reached $73,794. The high closing level is at $73,121.

Catalyst for the rise:

A Trump victory. Trump has been a big proponent for Bitcoin

A Harris victory. Kamala Harris has been more open to bitcoin but her support may only be the promises of the campaign.

My guess is a Trump victory would be more beneficial as regulation hurdles would likely be more beneficial with a Trump victory