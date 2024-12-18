🚀 Bitcoin Price Prediction by AI and: Key Levels to Watch for Current Range-Bound Trading 📊

Current Overview: Bitcoin Futures (December Contract)

Bitcoin futures are currently consolidating within a well-defined range as buyers struggle to gain control, and sellers maintain slight dominance. Price remains capped at key resistance while testing critical support levels, creating a range-bound market with a slight bearish tilt.

📉 Prediction Summary:

Score: -3 (Slight Bearish Bias with Neutral Momentum)

🔑 Key Levels to Watch

Resistance Levels (Upper Range): $105,440 : Initial resistance that has repeatedly capped upward moves.

: Initial resistance that has repeatedly capped upward moves. $105,850: Today’s first upper VWAP standard deviation, acting as a key breakout trigger. Support Levels (Lower Range): $103,325 : Today’s Value Area Low (VAL).

: Today’s Value Area Low (VAL). $102,500: Significant support aligning with historical Value Area Highs (VAH) from 3 and 5 days ago. Deeper Downside Targets: $101,400 : Prior VWAP confluence.

: Prior VWAP confluence. $100,890 : Naked Value Area Low, which could attract price if support breaks.

: Naked Value Area Low, which could attract price if support breaks. Measured move projection targets $94,950 if the current range fails decisively.

🕵️ Updated Key Observations

Early Signs of Buyer Activity (20:00):

Buyers showed some initial momentum, but volumes were balanced, indicating no decisive push higher. Sellers Take Control Near Resistance (23:00):

Sellers began to dominate near key resistance levels, as buyers failed to follow through. Stronger Sell Pressure Develops (08:00):

Sellers maintained control with notable bearish momentum, pushing price downward. Momentum Stalls (12:00):

Volumes balanced out, signaling indecision. Buyers made a small improvement, but it lacked conviction.

📈 Bullish Scenario: Signs to Look For

For Bitcoin to break out to the upside:

Price must reclaim $105,440 and sustain above $105,850. Watch for: Increasing positive Delta Change and stronger Delta SL values.

and stronger values. Rising buy volumes showing buyer strength. Target if bullish momentum builds: $107,860 and higher.

📉 Bearish Scenario: Key Conditions

If Bitcoin breaches support:

Failure to hold above $103,325 could open the door to test $102,500. Further breakdowns could target: $101,400 (VWAP confluence).

(VWAP confluence). $100,890 (naked VAL). Measured move projection suggests downside targets near $94,950 if sellers accelerate

⚠️ Bitcoin is Range-Bound with a Slight Bearish Bias

Bitcoin futures remain range-bound, with a slight bearish bias due to continued sell pressure and weak buyer momentum. Traders and investors should monitor key levels and volumetric stats for directional clues.

🔍 Remember:

Trade responsibly and manage risk carefully.

Always confirm moves before entering trades.

Stay patient and flexible—breakouts and breakdowns are possible from this range.

🚨 Disclaimer: Trade at your own risk. This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. 📉📈

Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.