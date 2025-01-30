Bitcoin Futures Price Prediction: Key Levels and Trade Setup for Today (January 30, 2025)

Bitcoin futures today

We are analyzing Bitcoin Futures (BTC1!), which traders can find on platforms like TradingView—make sure you have live data (not delayed) and that you are trading the February 2025 contract (which rolled over from January yesterday) to ensure accurate price action tracking.

Bitcoin futures are currently trading at $106,285, approaching critical levels that could dictate the next significant move. While the market appears to be in a range, the reward-to-risk ratio currently favors the downside.

For traders looking to navigate today’s price action, we outline key bearish and bullish thresholds, along with multiple profit targets based on value area, VWAP, and Point of Control (POC)—three crucial market profile indicators that professional traders use for strategic decision-making.

Bitcoin Futures Bearish Price Prediction

We turn bearish below $105,990, which is situated beneath the 2nd upper standard deviation of VWAP from two days ago. A break below this level could open the door for further downside moves.

Bearish Profit Targets:

$105,800 – Aligns with today’s VWAP, a key dynamic reference point. $105,370 – Positioned just above today’s POC, which is a high-liquidity zone. $105,120 – Located near the start of today’s VWAP, where buyers may attempt to step in. $104,235 – Aligned with both the Value Area Low (VAL) at the time of this analysis and VWAP from two days ago—significant overlapping support. $102,410 (runner target) – Just above yesterday’s VAL, an extended bearish target for larger moves.

Bitcoin Futures Bullish Price Prediction

We turn bullish only above $107,230—a breakout level where buyers may gain control.

Bullish Profit Targets:

$107,835 – First resistance area. $108,130 – A key level aligned with previous VWAP standard deviations. $108,985 – A major resistance zone and extended target.

Why Should Traders Care About Value Area, VWAP, and Point of Control (POC)?

These volume-based technical indicators help traders understand where the most significant market activity has taken place, providing an edge in predicting price movements:

VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): Acts as an intraday fair value —institutions use it to assess whether price is trading at a premium or discount. Traders watch VWAP deviations to identify overbought and oversold conditions .

POC (Point of Control): Represents the price level with the highest traded volume —a magnet for price action. A shift in POC can indicate trend continuation or potential reversal zones .

Value Area (VAH/VAL - Value Area High/Low): Defines the range where 70% of the previous session’s volume was traded . VAL (Value Area Low): A potential support level. VAH (Value Area High): A potential resistance level.



These indicators are essential for order flow and volume-based trading, helping traders refine their entry, stop-loss, and profit-taking levels with greater precision.

Trade Management Considerations

If the first profit target is reached, consider moving your stop-loss to entry .

is reached, consider moving . Stop-loss placement is discretionary , as different traders have different risk appetites and timeframes.

, as different traders have different risk appetites and timeframes. The TradeCompass remains neutral and is open to both bullish and bearish scenarios, helping traders react objectively rather than sticking to a fixed bias.

Final Thoughts: Bitcoin Price Prediction & Trading Strategy

Bitcoin futures are at a critical juncture, and $105,990 and $107,230 are the key levels to watch today. A break below $105,990 favors downside momentum, while a push above $107,230 could fuel further bullish action.

Trade at your own risk. For additional perspectives, visit ForexLive.com.