All signs continue to point to an imminent approval of a bitcoin ETF.

The latest is that Fidelity's trading app shows tickers for the prospective spot ETFs, though they're not yet available to trade.

Other reports are highlighting a Cboe filing that says it's approved the application for Ark's ETF, though I think that one's not a tell.

Whatever straw-grasping is going on here I expect will be immaterial within hours. Every credible report says an ETF will be approved today, sometime after the close and before 8 pm ET.