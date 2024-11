The price of bitcoin is trading to a new fresh session high and is above the $83,000 level. The price is currently trading at $83,050. That's up about $2625. The high price has reached $83,139.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the price extends above a channel high on the run to the upside. That trendline cuts across near $83,250-$83,300. Get and stay above that MA would add to the bullish bias for traders at new all-time highs.