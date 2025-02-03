It's been a rough day in the crypto market with alts getting smashed but bitcoin maxis can take some solace in the rebound. After falling as low as $91,441 bitcoin has clawed its way back to $100,000 as the risk mood has improved.

The big improvement came after Mexico and the US paused tariffs for a month. That momentum has continued even with a deal on Canadian tariffs less certain.

bitcoin daily

The Nasdaq has trimmed its decline to just 0.4% after falling more than 2% in the overnight lows. The S&P 500 is down just 24 points.

The big question: Does Trump care more about the stock market or trade deficits?