Bitcoin erases the declines over the last day.

The price of bitcoin is trading trading at session highs and in the process is testing its swing high from yesterday, and also its falling 100 hour MA at $36543.74. The high price just reached $36641.13 - just above the 100 hour MA.

As the price has gone higher, so have the US stocks.

As the day comes to a close, the Dow is only down around -200 points, the S&P is down -28 points and the Nasdaq is down -58 points (they got closer to unchanged, but are heading back down in the last few minutes).

The two markets roughly followed each other today as "risk-off" and "risk-back-on" flows sent each down and back up..