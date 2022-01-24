The price of bitcoin is trading trading at session highs and in the process is testing its swing high from yesterday, and also its falling 100 hour MA at $36543.74. The high price just reached $36641.13 - just above the 100 hour MA.
As the price has gone higher, so have the US stocks.
As the day comes to a close, the Dow is only down around -200 points, the S&P is down -28 points and the Nasdaq is down -58 points (they got closer to unchanged, but are heading back down in the last few minutes).
The two markets roughly followed each other today as "risk-off" and "risk-back-on" flows sent each down and back up..