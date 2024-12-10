The price of bitcoin is trading lower with the price now down around -2.7% to $94,700.The low price has reached $94,578.

The move lower was foreshadowed by the break and inability to extend back above the broken 200-hour MA at $98244. Buyers turned to sellers.

What next?

The next target support area comes between $90742 to $93480. The 38.2% of the move up from the November low comes in at $89566 and that target can not be ruled out given the run higher from the November low at $66798. The price moves sharply to the upside. It can correct hard too.