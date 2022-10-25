Bitcoin is up testing the upside 50% target

Yesterday I outlined how the price of Bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term continued to move up and down but had a short term positive bias.

I outlined and spoke to the 100/200 hour MAs as support and that if the price could stay above, the buyers would hold the bias. I also spoke to the up and down trading range with the 50% retracement as the upper extreme.

On the downside, the recent lows down to $18157 would be support target should the bias shift more to the downside (i.e. on a momentum move below the 100/200 hour MAs).

Today, dip buyers did do a good job of basing the digital currency near the 100/200 hour MA. Eventually, buyers used the clue (and perhaps risk-on flows) and started to push the price sharply higher.

The move to the upside has been able to get above targets outlined yesterday:

"Traders will watch near the $19,650 area high ahead of the 38.2% retracement $19,923.37. Move above both those levels would open up the door for further upside momentum with the 50% midpoint at $20,469 as a logical target to get to and through to increase the bullish bias."

Those targets were indeed broken. The high price today has just reached $20411 (see the current bitcoin chart at the top of the post). That is within $58 of the 50% retracement target as well as the swing high targets (red numbered circles on the chart above)..

What next?

Risk focused sellers should lean against the 50% retracement area (and swing highs) with stops on a break above with momentum. For traders looking for more upside momentum, getting and staying above that 50% is obviously a target that would need to be broken to keep the bullish move going.

On a correction off the 50%, traders will look back toward the 38.2% at $19923 as the downside target. Stay above or near that level, and the price can base and make the next run to the upside.

So traders have seen a nice move to the upside today and broken above some key levels. However, the biggest target going back to September 13 remains in play at the $20469 area. Key level for buyers and sellers. The battle is on.