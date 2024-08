Bitcoin has fallen nearly $2000 in the last 30 minutes, dropping to $57,600.

The low so far matches the one from earlier in the week and that should provide some support.

bitcoin hourly

A break lower could complete the round trip to $55,000 and wouldn't bode well for the broader risk trade.

As for the catalyst, it may be Mt Gox money moving sending a trial transaction. The $2.1 billion worth of bitcoin could be sold and bitcoin bulls don't want to get swept away by that momentum.