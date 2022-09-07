The price of Bitcoin moved to the lowest level since June 30 today and in the process tested the low on that day at the $18595 level. The low price today reached $18540, just below that level. Risk focused buyers stuck a toe in the water agaisnt the level and have pushed the price back higher. The digital currency trades at $18928 currently The high for the day is at $18977.

Bitcoin tests the end of June low and found dip buyers

The most recent high on the hourly chart above from September 5, saw the price move above the 100/200 hour MAs (blue and green lines). However, the "break" traders could not reach the topside channel trend line target , and quickly reversed. Buyers turned to sellers. The price started its run to the downside.