Bitcoin moves above its 100 and 200 hour moving averages

The price bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world's first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term is higher on the day, and in the process has been able to extend above its falling 200 hour moving average. That moving average currently comes in at $20,868.17. The current price is trading at $21,377 (as I type).

The move above the 200 hour moving average is the first since June 10. Since the last peak on May 31 at $32,375, the price declined -45.66% to the low price reached over the weekend at $17,593. Dip buyers entered, and the price has wandered back to the upside of the last few days.

Buyers have now been able to get and stay above the 100 hour moving average at $19,972, and is now trying to extend and stay above the 200 hour moving average at the aforementioned $20,868.

Short-term risk can be defined against those levels. A move below the 100 hour moving average and all bets are off for the upside in the digital currency.

On more momentum to the upside, the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the May 31 high comes in at $23,239.90. Get above that level and the door opens up for a further move toward the $25,000 level where the 50% retracement is near..