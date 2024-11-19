Bitcoin has pushed to the upside and has extended to a new all-time high price at $94,000. That move has taken out the prior high price at $93,483.

Since November 4 just before the election, the price is now up 40.81%.

Since the swing low on August 5 (the Japan carry trade unwind day), the price is up 89.72%.

For the trading year the price is up of 122.5% (up from $42,238 at year end)

The price of Bitcoin moved above $80K on November 10, and above $90K for the first time on November 12. The price has now traded for eight days above and below the $90K. How many more days till $100K.