Nasdaq launched options trading for BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) on Tuesday.

MarketWatch (gated) with the rundown, in brief:

First-day trading included:

70 million call options expiring in 2026 at a $100 strike price (equivalent to a $174,000 bitcoin price ... n IBIT price at $100 corresponds to a bitcoin price of roughly $174,000).

30 million call options expiring in 2027 at a $100 strike price.

Most IBIT options trades were relatively small compared to larger block trades handled by brokers. A position limit of 25,000 contracts is in place, suitable for institutional investors but not significant for large hedge funds.

***

BTC/USD update: