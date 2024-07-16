BlackRock CEO Larry Fink spoke in a US media interview (CNBC), endorsing the cryptocurrency:

“My opinion five years ago was wrong”

“I believe bitcoin is a legitimate financial instrument”

BTC should be part of every investor’s portfolio

an instrument you invest in when you’re more frightened ... when you believe that countries are debasing their currency by excess deficits

“There’s a real need for everyone to look at it as one alternative”

BTC/USD has rallied back to the middle of its recent range. I know of folks calling that bottom just under $56K a week or so ago. Fink coming out now with his support.