BlackRock CEO Larry Fink spoke in a US media interview (CNBC), endorsing the cryptocurrency:

  • “My opinion five years ago was wrong”
  • “I believe bitcoin is a legitimate financial instrument”
  • BTC should be part of every investor’s portfolio
  • an instrument you invest in when you’re more frightened ... when you believe that countries are debasing their currency by excess deficits
  • “There’s a real need for everyone to look at it as one alternative”

BTC/USD has rallied back to the middle of its recent range. I know of folks calling that bottom just under $56K a week or so ago. Fink coming out now with his support.

btc fink blackrock 16 July 2024 2