BlackRock CEO Larry Fink spoke in a US media interview (CNBC), endorsing the cryptocurrency:
- “My opinion five years ago was wrong”
- “I believe bitcoin is a legitimate financial instrument”
- BTC should be part of every investor’s portfolio
- an instrument you invest in when you’re more frightened ... when you believe that countries are debasing their currency by excess deficits
- “There’s a real need for everyone to look at it as one alternative”
BTC/USD has rallied back to the middle of its recent range. I know of folks calling that bottom just under $56K a week or so ago. Fink coming out now with his support.