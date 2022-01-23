BlackRock's iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF would invest in companies involved in the “development, innovation, and utilization of blockchain and crypto technologies”. So says the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The head of the firm's global ETF business spoke with Bloomberg (may be gated) in December on the plans:

“As the regulatory environment becomes clearer, and as the underlying liquidity dynamics of that market become more to our satisfaction, that some of those dynamics will work in our favor,”

As they say in the classics, at least they are not getting in at the top ....