Dan Primack at Axios reports that the rumored BlockFi sale to FTX is done. It will be for $240 million at the high end (if earnouts are achieved). There's no word on the low end or the reported (and denied) $25m deal from yesterday.
In any case, the company was raising money at $4 billion valuations and investors poured in more than $1 billion, so huge losses are coming. I'm sure employees were paid in stock as well, so morale will be a real challenge. The brand is obviously badly tarnished as well.
Update: BlockFi CEO Zac Prince now offers details.
Yesterday we signed definitive agreements, subject to shareholder approval, with FTX US for: 1. A $400M revolving credit facility which is subordinate to all client funds, and 2. An option to acquire BlockFi at a variable price of up to $240M based on performance triggers. This, together with other potential consideration, represents a total value of up to $680M. We have not drawn on this credit facility to date and have continued to operate all our products and services normally. In fact, we raised interest rates, effective today. So, what events led up to this deal with FTX US? Crypto market volatility, particularly market events related to Celsius and 3AC, had a negative impact on BlockFi. The Celsius news on June 12th started an uptick in client withdrawals from BlockFi’s platform despite us having no exposure to them. In the same week, 3AC news spread further fear in the market. While we were one of the first to fully accelerate our overcollateralized loan to 3AC, as well as liquidate and hedge all collateral, we did experience ~$80M in losses, which is a fraction of losses reported by others. This represents the full extent of the impact to BlockFi from 3AC. We have no further exposure and the limited losses we did experience will be absorbed by BlockFi with no impact to client funds. Our 3AC losses will be part of 3AC’s ongoing case(s) so more info will surely come out as those cases proceed. bankruptcy
Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy or insolvency is a legal designation occurring when a company or entity are unable to repay debts. While associated mainly with business, individuals can also declare bankruptcy. Persons or companies can voluntarily declare bankruptcy, involving filings with courts by their own accord. This differs from involuntary bankruptcy in which debtors force individuals or companies into bankruptcy by filing a petition with the courts. Bankruptcy can only occur with a court filing. Of note, bankruptcy is a legal stat and once the petition is filed with the appropriate court, local and state laws vary greatly. Understanding the Different Types of Bankruptcy In the United States, bankruptcy may take several forms and can be referred to as Chapters 7 and 11, 12, and 13. Chapter 7 is a liquidation procedure, where all assets are sold, and the court oversees the distribution of the money to creditors based on their standing. Both businesses and individuals can file for chapter 7. Chapter 11 is a reorganization process where businesses can freeze their debts and continue to operate. In contrast, a method and procedure are negotiated through the courts to satisfy the obligations of the company. Meanwhile, Chapter 13 is called a wage earner plan and helps people attempt to restructure their debts to repay their debts. This can include some debt forgiveness by creditors or reduced interest rates or balances. Not all private persons are eligible for Chapter 13, high amounts of debt don't qualify, and the person must file Chapter 11 or 7. Many individuals opt for Chapter 13 over Chapter 11 or Chapter 7 because it helps them in avoiding foreclosure on their residence. The filing of bankruptcy is considered a last resort when businesses and persons have not been able to negotiate terms directly with their creditors.
It's always '
' and never 'terrible risk management'. How does an $80m loss on a company that's raised $1 billion lead to a firesale? This is certainly not the whole truth.
Volatility
In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets.
