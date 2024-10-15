Bitcoin daily chart

Bitcoin is showing fresh signs of life as it climbs $1600 to $67,500.

That's the best since late-July and breaks a pair of highs in August and September, indicating some growing optimism about crypto and improving risk appetite (the S&P 500 is at a record).

There is something strange going on in shares of MSTR but those shares also point to enthusiasm for crypto and fresh interest in meme stocks.

Technically, the bitcoin chart is starting to look interesting and there is some nice momentum with little in the way of resistance ahead of 70K.