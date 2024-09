Caroline Ellison is Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend.

She's copped the jail time for helping Sam steal $8 billion in customer funds

Ellison ran the hedge fund tied to the digital currency trading platform FTX

She pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud and conspiracy.

She testified against Bankman-Fried, which appears to have lightened her sentence.

SBF has been locked up for 25 years.