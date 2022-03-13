Via Bloomberg (gated)

Crypto-assets issued and/or traded in the EU “shall be subject to minimum environmental sustainability standards and set up and maintain a phased rollout plan to ensure compliance” with those requirements, according to the final draft for the law, dubbed MiCa, that was seen by Bloomberg News. The Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee will vote on the bill on Monday.

The reference to minimum sustainability as well as rollout requirements appear to be last-minute changes introduced to curb, or ban, the use of digital currencies working on a so-called “proof-of-work” consensus mechanism, for instance Bitcoin and  Ethereum  .

Crypto-focused media says the outcome of the vote appears to be more or less 50-50.

BTC has lost ground as concerns gather pace:

btc 14 March 2022