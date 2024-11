These numbers for Wednesday's trade, showing 12 spot bitcoin ETFs raked in a combined $621.9 million

Fidelity’s FBTC, securing $308.77 million

Ark Invest’s and 21shares’ ARKB followed closely with $127 million

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust added $108.81 million

Cumulative net inflows since Jan. 11 to $24.12 billion.

Info via here, with more info.