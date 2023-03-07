You'll recall the dour news for the firm that saw its stock price collapse:

Crypto-friendly bank Silvergate delayed financial reporting, is analyzing "investigations"

And weighed on the crypto complex:

Silvergate triggered yet another mini crypto sell-off

Ther are now indications that the firm is seeking to salvage its business. Bloomberg with reports that Silvergate is talking with the FDIC about how to keep the company in business.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is a US authority tasked with maintaining stability and public confidence in the nation's financial system.

