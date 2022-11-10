>
Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in FTX fallout, could push Bitcoin to $13,000
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 10/11/2022 | 02:23 GMT-0
10/11/2022 | 02:23 GMT-0
JP Morgan with the call:
- Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in the fallout from the crisis at digital-asset exchange FTX
- could push Bitcoin down to $13,000
- A “cascade of margin calls” is likely underway
- complex interplay between FTX, its sister trading house Alameda Research and the rest of the crypto ecosystem
BTC update:
