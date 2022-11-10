JP Morgan with the call:

  • Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in the fallout from the crisis at digital-asset exchange FTX
  • could push Bitcoin down to $13,000
  • A “cascade of margin calls” is likely underway
  • complex interplay between FTX, its sister trading house Alameda Research and the rest of the crypto ecosystem

BTC update:

btc hour 10 November 2022