The incoming Trump Admin has sent a new document to Republican lawmakers detailing immediate priorities. It doesn't mention bitcoin or crypto and that's led to some selling.
Hopes were obviously heightened after the latest round of meme coins.
The incoming Trump Admin has sent a new document to Republican lawmakers detailing immediate priorities. It doesn't mention bitcoin or crypto and that's led to some selling.
Hopes were obviously heightened after the latest round of meme coins.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers