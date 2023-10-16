Australia's Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones outlined plans to regulate crypto and digital assets earlier.

Long-time crypto fan, Australian businessman Mark Carnegie, founder of MHC Digital Group, a digital assets platform, says the higher regulation is needed:

… we have nobody to blame but ourselves

To the extent that anybody bitches and moans about regulation, we sowed the wind. We made common cause with criminals and scumbags for far too long by virtue of the bull market.

crypto’s utopian goals were overrun by “a lot of really, really scummy Ponzi schemes”

Info comes via Australian financial media, the Australian Financial Review.

