I posted this earlier:

ICYMI - Binance to halt GBP withdrawals and deposits for its UK clients

Some better news this time as Coinbase will now permit customers in Singapore to move funds to and from accounts via local banks.

transfers, in Singapore dollars, are facilitated by Standard Chartered

carry no fee

Prior to this users could only purchase crypto via a Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card, or transfer crypto in and out of their Coinbase account.

---

BTC update: