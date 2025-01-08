The Czech National Bank, is the central bank and financial market supervisor in the Czech Republic.

Governor Aleš Michl is reported as having considered Bitcoin as a potential diversification strategy for the country’s foreign exchange reserves, Via CNN Prima News interview:

said he was considering acquiring “a few Bitcoin” for diversification, which wouldn’t count as a significant investment for the bank.

Info via Coin Telegraph, link for a little more.

BTC update:

I stuck that horizontal line in, it suggests to me BTC looks a wee bit heavy. I'm sure ForexLive traders will have a better tech take than me though - in the comments please folks!