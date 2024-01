Tuesday reports on a recent survey by Deutsche Bank:

a third of respondents to the survey expect BTC to drop below $20,000 by the end of 2024

around 10% see Bitcoin stabilizing between $20,000 to $40,000

about 25% see levels above $40,000

---

I wonder how much of the dire outlook is based on the recency effect of the sell-the-fact for the crypoto after the spot ETF approval news?

Might be time to start scooping it up again!