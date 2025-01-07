Ethereum Futures Analysis for Today

Financial Instrument: Ethereum Futures

Price at the Time of Analysis: 3,690

Key Levels to Watch in ETH Futures

Bullish Above 3,733

Why Bullish Above?

A move above 3,733 signals that the price has surpassed yesterday’s Value Area High (VAH) , a critical resistance level. This breakout could indicate buyer strength and open the door for further upward momentum.

Profit Targets for Long Positions: 3,762: A significant resistance level where profit-taking may occur. 3,790: An extended target near the next resistance zone.



Bearish Below 3,677

Why Bearish Below?

A break below 3,677 would place the price beneath today’s and yesterday’s Value Area Low (VAL) , signaling weakness and a potential shift in control to sellers.

Profit Targets for Short Positions: 3,642: A level just above the Point of Control (POC) from two days ago. 3,589: The VWAP from two days ago, acting as another potential support level. 3,563: The VAL from two days ago, representing an extended bearish target.



ETH Futures Contract Highlights

Volume: 787 contracts

787 contracts Open Interest: 14.93K contracts

14.93K contracts Contract Size: 50 Ethereum per contract

50 Ethereum per contract Front Month: ETHF2025

ETH Futures Performance Metrics

1 Week: +8.98%

+8.98% 1 Month: -4.12%

-4.12% 3 Months: +49.76%

+49.76% 6 Months: +18.97%

+18.97% Year-to-Date (YTD): +9.04%

+9.04% 1 Year: +65.25%

The performance metrics highlight strong long-term gains over the past year (+65.25%) and the last three months (+49.76%), despite short-term weakness in the last month (-4.12%).

Understanding the Tools Behind ETH Futures Analysis

VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price)

VWAP is calculated by dividing the total dollar value of trades by the total volume of trades. It provides a benchmark for fair value:

Above VWAP: Indicates bullish strength.

Indicates bullish strength. Below VWAP: Suggests bearish pressure.

Value Area Concepts (VAH, VAL, POC)

Value Area High (VAH): The upper boundary of the price range where 70% of the trading volume occurred, often acting as resistance.

The upper boundary of the price range where 70% of the trading volume occurred, often acting as resistance. Value Area Low (VAL): The lower boundary, typically a support level.

The lower boundary, typically a support level. Point of Control (POC): The price level with the highest traded volume, often serving as a magnet for price action.

Takeaways for Today’s ETH Futures

Bullish Scenario: A breakout above 3,733 targets 3,762 and 3,790 for profit-taking opportunities.

A breakout above targets and for profit-taking opportunities. Bearish Scenario: A move below 3,677 could lead to tests of 3,642 , 3,589 , and 3,563 as potential downside targets.

A move below could lead to tests of , , and as potential downside targets. Trading Guidance: Use the highlighted levels to plan your trades, and monitor price action closely at these key areas.

Trade at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for additional perspectives.