Ethereum Futures Analysis for Today
Financial Instrument: Ethereum Futures
Price at the Time of Analysis: 3,690
Key Levels to Watch in ETH Futures
Bullish Above 3,733
Why Bullish Above?
A move above 3,733 signals that the price has surpassed yesterday’s Value Area High (VAH), a critical resistance level. This breakout could indicate buyer strength and open the door for further upward momentum.
Profit Targets for Long Positions:
- 3,762: A significant resistance level where profit-taking may occur.
- 3,790: An extended target near the next resistance zone.
Bearish Below 3,677
Why Bearish Below?
A break below 3,677 would place the price beneath today’s and yesterday’s Value Area Low (VAL), signaling weakness and a potential shift in control to sellers.
Profit Targets for Short Positions:
- 3,642: A level just above the Point of Control (POC) from two days ago.
- 3,589: The VWAP from two days ago, acting as another potential support level.
- 3,563: The VAL from two days ago, representing an extended bearish target.
ETH Futures Contract Highlights
- Volume: 787 contracts
- Open Interest: 14.93K contracts
- Contract Size: 50 Ethereum per contract
- Front Month: ETHF2025
ETH Futures Performance Metrics
- 1 Week: +8.98%
- 1 Month: -4.12%
- 3 Months: +49.76%
- 6 Months: +18.97%
- Year-to-Date (YTD): +9.04%
- 1 Year: +65.25%
The performance metrics highlight strong long-term gains over the past year (+65.25%) and the last three months (+49.76%), despite short-term weakness in the last month (-4.12%).
Understanding the Tools Behind ETH Futures Analysis
VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price)
VWAP is calculated by dividing the total dollar value of trades by the total volume of trades. It provides a benchmark for fair value:
- Above VWAP: Indicates bullish strength.
- Below VWAP: Suggests bearish pressure.
Value Area Concepts (VAH, VAL, POC)
- Value Area High (VAH): The upper boundary of the price range where 70% of the trading volume occurred, often acting as resistance.
- Value Area Low (VAL): The lower boundary, typically a support level.
- Point of Control (POC): The price level with the highest traded volume, often serving as a magnet for price action.
Takeaways for Today’s ETH Futures
- Bullish Scenario: A breakout above 3,733 targets 3,762 and 3,790 for profit-taking opportunities.
- Bearish Scenario: A move below 3,677 could lead to tests of 3,642, 3,589, and 3,563 as potential downside targets.
- Trading Guidance: Use the highlighted levels to plan your trades, and monitor price action closely at these key areas.
Trade at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for additional perspectives.