Ethereum Futures Analysis for Today

Financial Instrument: Ethereum Futures
Price at the Time of Analysis: 3,690

Key Levels to Watch in ETH Futures

Bullish Above 3,733

  • Why Bullish Above?
    A move above 3,733 signals that the price has surpassed yesterday’s Value Area High (VAH), a critical resistance level. This breakout could indicate buyer strength and open the door for further upward momentum.

  • Profit Targets for Long Positions:

    • 3,762: A significant resistance level where profit-taking may occur.
    • 3,790: An extended target near the next resistance zone.

Bearish Below 3,677

  • Why Bearish Below?
    A break below 3,677 would place the price beneath today’s and yesterday’s Value Area Low (VAL), signaling weakness and a potential shift in control to sellers.

  • Profit Targets for Short Positions:

    • 3,642: A level just above the Point of Control (POC) from two days ago.
    • 3,589: The VWAP from two days ago, acting as another potential support level.
    • 3,563: The VAL from two days ago, representing an extended bearish target.

ETH Futures Contract Highlights

  • Volume: 787 contracts
  • Open Interest: 14.93K contracts
  • Contract Size: 50 Ethereum per contract
  • Front Month: ETHF2025

ETH Futures Performance Metrics

  • 1 Week: +8.98%
  • 1 Month: -4.12%
  • 3 Months: +49.76%
  • 6 Months: +18.97%
  • Year-to-Date (YTD): +9.04%
  • 1 Year: +65.25%

The performance metrics highlight strong long-term gains over the past year (+65.25%) and the last three months (+49.76%), despite short-term weakness in the last month (-4.12%).

Understanding the Tools Behind ETH Futures Analysis

VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price)

VWAP is calculated by dividing the total dollar value of trades by the total volume of trades. It provides a benchmark for fair value:

  • Above VWAP: Indicates bullish strength.
  • Below VWAP: Suggests bearish pressure.

Value Area Concepts (VAH, VAL, POC)

  • Value Area High (VAH): The upper boundary of the price range where 70% of the trading volume occurred, often acting as resistance.
  • Value Area Low (VAL): The lower boundary, typically a support level.
  • Point of Control (POC): The price level with the highest traded volume, often serving as a magnet for price action.

Takeaways for Today’s ETH Futures

  • Bullish Scenario: A breakout above 3,733 targets 3,762 and 3,790 for profit-taking opportunities.
  • Bearish Scenario: A move below 3,677 could lead to tests of 3,642, 3,589, and 3,563 as potential downside targets.
  • Trading Guidance: Use the highlighted levels to plan your trades, and monitor price action closely at these key areas.

Trade at your own risk. Visit ForexLive.com for additional perspectives.