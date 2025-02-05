TradeCompass: Ethereum Futures Analysis for February 5, 2025
Current Market Position for ETH Futures
Ethereum Futures is trading at $2,813 at the time of this analysis. Unlike typical TradeCompass strategies, where we turn bullish above a specific threshold and bearish below another, today’s approach involves fading the move—essentially betting on a reversal. This decision is based on higher time frame analysis, which suggests price may be contracting or forming a range.
Bearish Scenario (Short Trade Setup)
- Short Entry: $2,913 (only after price first reaches $2,916)
- Reasoning:
- $2,916 aligns closely with the 2nd upper standard deviation of yesterday’s VWAP, making it a strong resistance level.
- We wait for price to touch $2,916 first and then enter short once it moves back down to $2,913.
Bearish Profit Targets (may also apply to swing traders as it may require some patience)
$2,825 (Partial Profit Target)
- A semi-round number and close to the Value Area Low (VAL) from November 6th (actual level: $2,823).
$2,766.5 (Partial Profit Target)
- Just above today’s VWAP at the time of this analysis.
- Also near $2,760, which is the POC from early November (either November 5th or 7th).
$2,722.5 (Partial Profit Target)
- Close to the Point of Control (POC) from February 3rd.
$2,648 (Partial Profit Target)
- Just above the VWAP from February 3rd.
$2,570.5 (Final Target for Standard Bears)
- Value Area Low (VAL) of February 3rd.
- No additional runner targets planned.
Extended Bearish Target (For the More Patient Bearish Traders... And Believers :)
- $2,429 (Long-Term Runner Target for Extended Sell-off)
Bullish Scenario (Long Trade Setup)
- Long Entry: $2,565
- Reasoning:
- A deeper pullback to this level would warrant a short covering by enough market participants, probaby, and a short term bullish position.
- Traders looking for confirmation can wait for price to first cross below $2,565 and then enter long only after it moves back above it. The confirmation can be based on their preferred timeframe (1-minute, 5-minute, or 15-minute).
Bullish Profit Targets
$2,641 (Partial Profit Target)
- Close to the VWAP of February 3rd.
$2,689.5 (Final Target for Bullish Move)
- No further targets identified, as a strong continuation beyond this level is uncertain given today’s market conditions.
Summary & Key Takeaways
- Today’s TradeCompass deviates from the usual trend-following strategy, focusing instead on a fade trade approach due to broader market conditions.
- Short Setup: We wait for $2,916, then short at $2,915, targeting levels as low as $2,570.5.
- Long Setup: We go long only if $2,565 is reached, with moderate upside targets.
- Traders should use these levels as a guide and apply risk management appropriately.
Trade at your own risk. Use this as an orientation, remember your stops, take partial profits when applicable and visit ForexLive.com for additional views.